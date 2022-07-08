ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

US postal worker sucker-punched in Midtown, suspect sought

By WCBS 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago
The suspect in an assault on a USPS worker in Midtown Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A U.S. Postal Service worker was sucker-punched while on his mail route in Manhattan this week, police said.

The NYPD released an image Friday showing the suspect in Wednesday afternoon’s assault in Midtown.

The 51-year-old USPS worker was on-duty and in uniform when the man attacked him around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and E. 48th Street.

The man punched the postal worker in the head multiple times, police said.

The mailman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

His attacker fled after the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

