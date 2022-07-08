ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A-Typical Rainbow review – sparky debut from a promising playwright

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qnfct_0gYpEaia00
Luminous … (from left) James Westphal, Caroline Deverill, Maya Manuel and JJ Green in A-Typical Rainbow.

This debut play about a boy growing up autistic and queer has plenty of theatrical wonders. Writer JJ Green, who also plays Boy, depicts the hard realities of his character’s childhood but alongside there is a world of mermaids and starry skies that he believes in just as much. That parallel world interrupts reality with sparky humour and magic in Bronagh Lagan’s production. He can romp across the universe in his mind’s eye, Boy says, but “just don’t ask me to make eye contact”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGTSF_0gYpEaia00
Dreamlike … (from left) Maya Manuel, Joy Tan and Conor Joseph in A-Typical Rainbow at the Turbine theatre. Photograph: Pamela Raith

A-Typical Rainbow has clear signs of a talented playwright in the making whose work bursts with imagination and whimsy. It is warm and childlike but also full of pain and eccentricity. The play has a similarly flowing forward motion to Naoki Higashida’s The Reason I Jump and gives great insights into the interior life of an autistic person (there is a passing reference to Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time too).

The dreamlike interludes and flights of fantasy are deftly done, as the cast float around with glowing lights and masks (choreography by William Spencer). While depicting loneliness and the social stigma around autism, it shows that seeing the world in this glorious Technicolor is also a gift and the luminous framing of Frankie Gerrard’s set, along with the video design by Matt Powell, takes us into other realms.

Repeated skits about being on a train or airplane, with transport announcements reflecting Green’s emotional state, are especially cute although they also slow down the story and a few less repetitions would magnify the play’s power. Some of the later scenes when Green has joined the circus and had his first serious boyfriend (Conor Joseph) feel too short.

Still, this play has sparks of brilliance and Green is a lovely, guileless performer. The scenes with his father (James Westphal), an army man who disapproves of his son’s mermaid doll and is disappointed they can’t bond by a shared love of football, capture the painful tensions between them. His mother (Caroline Deverill) emerges as a heroine and the play reveals her interior life with delicacy too. “Am I weird?” he asks her. She tells him that he does not need to change in any way and that he is very loved, even if the world is bad at accommodating his difference.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Supersonic festival 2022 review – joy and fury from an inspiring music community

At the end of a horrible week in British politics, there’s nowhere better to be than a sweaty moshpit in a Digbeth warehouse being vibrated by the Bug’s colossal bass music, exorcising rage through MC Flowdan’s fury. This is the first night of Birmingham’s Supersonic festival, their first since 2019, promising release, recovery and rebuilding through a combination of metal and experimental music.
MUSIC
The Guardian

A Chiara review – a teenage girl takes on the Italian mob in tense coming-of-ager

The idea of a teenage girl discovering her father is in the mob gave us one of the great moments in television history, when Meadow in The Sopranos asked her dad Tony: “Are you in the mafia?” Now the Italian film-maker Jonas Carpignano has made this the central plank in this gripping and unnerving drama, effectively the third in his neo-neorealist “Calabrian” movies, after Mediterranea in 2015 and A Ciambra two years later. Both of these films used non-professionals from the region, and now Carpignano is audaciously bringing back minor personae from A Ciambra and putting them in the spotlight.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Haddon
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow#Playwright#Sparky#Technicolor
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Has Got Her Summer Event Dressing Down Pat

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in polka dots at Wimbledon on 5 July – her first appearance at this year’s tournament. Taking her cues from the late Princess Diana, who loved the cheerful print, Kate re-wore a spotty blue Alessandra Rich dress to watch Britain’s Cameron Norrie defeat David Goffin to reach the men’s semi-final.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

352K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy