Ohio State

Feces sent inside letters to Ohio Republican senators

By Justin Holbrock
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney.

All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients.

OhioHealth laying off more than 600 workers for outsourcing plan

There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators.

“The U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating this federal crime,” Fortney said. “The OHP has been notified, and as always, the safety of all 33 members of the Senate, their staff and statehouse employees remains a priority.”

Ohio Senate Democrats Chief of Staff Mike Rowe said he is “not aware of any of our members being targeted.”

Ohio Republican state senators:

  • Rob McColley District 1
  • Theresa Gavarone District 2
  • George F. Lang. District 4
  • Stephen A. Huffman. District 5
  • Niraj Antani. District 6
  • Steve Wilson. District 7
  • Louis W. Blessing, III. District 8
  • Bob Hackett District 10
  • Matt Huffman District 12
  • Nathan Manning District 13
  • Terry Johnson District 14
  • Stephanie Kunze District 16
  • Bob Peterson District 17
  • Jerry Cirino District 18
  • Andrew Brenner District 19
  • Tim Schaffer District 20
  • Mark Romanchuk District 22
  • Matt Dolan District 24
  • Bill Reineke District 26
  • Kristina Roegner District 27
  • Kirk Schuring District 29
  • Frank Hoagland District 30
  • Jay Hottinger District 31
  • Sandra O’Brien District 32
  • Michael Rulli District 33
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden in Ohio; 25th District House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
OHIO STATE
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged with trespassing during Ohio statehouse protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of the Statehouse — the base of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

The President takes executive action and a judge blocks a WV scholarship: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion.  –> Biden signs order to protect access to abortion <– The President outlined actions intended to reduce some potential penalties […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local food truck spotlighted by Ohio Secretary of State

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, shined a spotlight on a local Chillicothe business this month. Guac N’ Roll is a local food truck, owned and operated by armed forces veteran, Brent Butler. Butler told the Secretary of State that he was “inspired to start...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
starvedrock.media

Ohio lawmakers push suing men for pregnancy, ‘Life Day’ after Roe ruling

(The Center Square) – One Ohio senator wants women to be able to sue men for causing unintended pregnancy, while another wants the state to declare June 24 “Life Day,” all coming in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the state’s now six-week ban on abortion.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wktn.com

New Ohio eWarrants System Announced

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the official launch of Ohio’s new eWarrants system, a statewide criminal justice database that will improve the accuracy of state and federal background checks and streamline the process to file warrants and protection orders in Ohio. The new eWarrants interface is a shared information...
OHIO STATE
