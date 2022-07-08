Southern Local High School football preview

Adobe Stock

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Indians won their first post-season game in school history last October over Plymouth (36-24). That victory was followed up by a heart-breaking double-overtime loss to St. Paul (21-14).

Under coach Rich Wright, the Indians have cemented themselves as a force in Columbiana County. Prior to Wright’s arrival, the school only qualified for the playoffs once. Southern has advanced to the post-season in each of the last four years while posting a 32-10 overall record (76.2%).

“We’ve gotten a lot stronger and bigger this off-season,” says Wright. “We have a tough schedule but, if we’re able to stay healthy, we should have a special season.”

The ground game has been coach Wright’s bread and butter. Last year, the Indians were the only team in the area to have four ball carriers gain over 450-yards (Colton Soukup, Wyatt Morris, Noah Perfetto, Ryan Exline).

Soukup, a senior, led the viewing area with an average of 17.9 yards per rush a season ago. Soukup only needed 58 totes to reach the 1,000-yard plateau (1039 yards, 15 TDs). He also was the team’s leading receiver with 6 catches for 121 yards (2 TDs). Morris and Perfetto gained 600 and 575 yards on the ground, respectively. Junior quarterback Ryan Exline is back after throwing for 291 yards on 18 completions (5 TDs) and rushing for 456 yards (7 TDs).

Up front, Southern returns a bevy of talented linemen headlined by All-League performers in seniors Wyatt Hartman and Peyton Hershman as well as junior Hunter Robinson.

On defense, Morris leads the group at linebacker after closing out his junior season with 103 tackles and 7 quarterback sacks, not to mention 17 tackles for a loss.

Wright points out, “Our defensive coordinator Eric Potts changed some things up so we’ll have a better understanding of the [defense] this year.”

Southern returns twenty-four letter winners. The Indians begin the 2022 campaign by hosting McDonald.

Southern Local Indians

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Rich Wright, 8th season (43-29)

2021 Record: 8-4 (6-1), 2nd place in EOAC

Last 5 Years: 37-15 (71.2%)

Home Field: Southern Indian Stadium

League: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference

Base Offense: Wing-T

Base Defense: 4-4

Returning Starters

Offense: 10

Defense: 10

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.0 (14th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 19.3 (19th in Area)

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Ryan Exline – 291 yards, 42.9% (18-42), 5 TDs

Rushing: Colton Soukup – 1039 yards, 17.9 avg, 15 TDs

Receiving: Colton Soukup – 121 yards, 20.2 avg, 2 TDs

2021 Results

St. Paul 21 Indians 14, 2 OT*

Indians 36 Plymouth 24*

United 28 Indians 6

Indians 63 East Palestine 14

Indians 46 Valley Christian 22

Indians 49 Leetonia 14

Indians 33 Wellsville 20

Indians 48 Columbiana 12

Indians 38 Lisbon 0

Plymouth 28 Indians 12

Crestview 28 Indians 6

Indians 34 Edison 21

2021 EOAC Standings

United – 6-0 (8-2)

Southern – 6-1 (8-4)

Valley Christian – 5-1 (7-3)

Wellsville – 4-3 (4-4)

Columbiana – 2-4 (3-6)

Lisbon – 2-5 (2-7)

Leetonia – 1-5 (2-5)

East Palestine – 0-7 (0-10)

Aug. 19 – McDonald

Aug. 26 – at Crestview

Sept. 2 – at East Canton

Sept. 9 – at Lisbon

Sept. 16 – Columbiana

Sept. 23 – Wellsville

Sept. 30 – at Leetonia

Oct. 7 – Valley Christian

Oct. 14 – at East Palestine

Oct. 21 – United