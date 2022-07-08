Suspect in 1990s Margate Cold Case Sex Batteries Extradited to Broward From Jamaica

No. 1 - Family members are hoping new surveillance video could lead to a break in the case of a Florida International University student who was shot while driving home. Ashley Rodriguez, 21, was left critically injured in the June 13 shooting and remains hospitalized, her mother said Tuesday. "She still does not do any voluntary movement, she doesn't speak, she has a peg," mother Sadia Rodriguez said. "So we're getting there. Little by little." Sadia Rodriguez spoke as new surveillance video shows possible suspects in the shooting. The footage originally posted on social media shows a white sedan crashing head-on into a light pole before four people, including at least one who appears to be armed, jump out and flee on foot.

