Margate, FL

Suspect in 1990s Margate Cold Case Sex Batteries Extradited to Broward From Jamaica

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man taken into custody in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County to face charges for several sexual batteries in Margate dating back to the mid-1990s, authorities said. Russell McLean, 65, was extradited Thursday and was being...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Sex#Cold Case#Rape Kits#Violent Crime#Margate Police#U S Marshals
