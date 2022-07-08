ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Nighttime can be prime time for fishing action

capecoralbreeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m hardly a fan of our daytime summer steam bath but knowing that the hot weather period brings the hottest multi-species fishing of the year, I always find a way to cope. For me nighttime is the right time to fish for all my favorite hot weather Southwest Florida species. Inshore...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

SEVERAL CITED FOR UNDERSIZED FISH DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND PATROLS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A busy holiday weekend on the Florida Keys waters resulted in several people receiving tickets for catching undersized fish. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation reports that officers Jason Richards, Jeremy Foell and Daniel Jones were on a federal fisheries patrol on July 1 between Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park. During their patrol, they saw a 52-foot Viking called the “Shakedown” out of Boca Raton stationed inside the Warsaw Hole Spawning Special Management Zone, which is closed to fishing for snapper and grouper.
KEY WEST, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Storm Could Douse Northwest Florida

Emergency-management officials advised Panhandle residents to pay attention to a storm system that moved into the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The unnamed system, which had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm by the end of the week, is expected to
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WINKNEWS.com

Electric bills surge in Southwest Florida but the reason is complicated

Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Fishes#What The Fish#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida man fries egg outside as temperatures soar

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has gone viral after filming himself frying an egg amidst the summer heat in the Sunshine state. The TikTok video shows Tyler Green, cracking an egg on a frying pan that was laying outside in the Florida heat for just about 10 minutes.
worldatlas.com

9 Best Small Towns In Florida Panhandle For A Weekend Escape

The Florida Panhandle is known for bountiful beaches and significantly historic downtown areas, all set surrounded by wilderness. These gulf and bay-bounded small towns come with an unspoiled environment of pristine shores, endless turquoise depths, and prolific fishing opportunities. Apalachicola. Set in the Gulf of Mexico, Apalachicola is one of...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Southwest Florida’s newest vocational school opens in Bonita Springs

Spa Professionals Academy vocational school, which specializes in licensing future estheticians, celebrated its grand opening at 4061 Bonita Beach Road, Suite 201, in Bonita Springs. It is the area’s only school featuring Eminence Organic Skin Care and offers a 300-hour program lasting between three and four months. Students are brought through theoretical discussions paired with corresponding hands-on practical work in a manner that builds their educational knowledge from the ground up.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral among top 15 most rapidly cooling U.S. housing markets

Cape Coral is ranked 11th among U.S. housing markets cooling the fastest this year, according to a study by Redfin analyzing housing-market data from February to May in the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on changes over that time period in year-over-year growth in prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales. The cooldown is largely because mortgage rates nearly doubled in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 6% in June. With a median home sale price of $418,000, Cape Coral saw a year-over-year inventory increase of 30% and a nearly 17% drop in pending sales. In addition, there has been a 7% decrease of homes that went off the market in two weeks in Lee County’s most populated cities. The top five housing markets cooling the fastest are San Jose, California; Sacramento, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Stockton, California.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$250M Naples indoor water park resort project sets groundbreaking date

Great Wolf Resorts, a family-friendly chain of experience-based hotels — each location features an indoor waterpark — is officially coming to Florida, with a $250 million project in Naples. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company has scheduled a groundbreaking for the resort, on 20 acres on the eastern end of...
NAPLES, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy