Agriculture

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Receives Marijuana Grow Equipment Creating Marijuana Center Of Excellence

By Vuk Zdinjak
 3 days ago
MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a DEA API Bulk Manufacturer applicant to grow marijuana received their advanced precision cultivation equipment. With this innovative cultivation technology MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will be able to reproduce quality strain specific cannabis to meet the DEA's marijuana definition of chemical reproducibility and quality.

Duane Boise, president of MMJ stated "by providing this innovative solution it allows MMJ BioPharma Cultivation the ability to grow multiple strain-specific marijuana plants for research and development. There is no other technology on the market that offers this level of precision and reproducibility."

MMJ's growing equipment has sophisticated monitoring devices that collects an unprecedented amount of data analytics. Having the ability to collect this data about the growing process of the plant will allow MMJ analyst the ability to dial in the specific formula for the same outcomes. All controlled environmental growing units come equipped with end-to-end production planning software. This will provide consistent cannabis-plant chemical reproducibility within extremely tight tolerances.

Dr. Elio Mariani stated "This is a bold financial move on behalf of the company because we are still awaiting the DEA to issue the registration. Albeit, this will allow us to isolate strain-specific plants to research and guarantee pharmaceutical-level consistency, quality, and reproducibility to reach scientifically meaningful conclusions."

MMJ has filed suit against the DEA for dragging their feet on the matter of not issuing the registration in a timely manner. Currently, MMJ BioPharma is nearing completion of its state-of-the-art, marijuana center of excellence.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

