Little change in data trends was seen in Friday’s weekly update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Sheboygan County, as has been the case for the past three months. Since last Friday, July 2nd, another 152 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed with the County Division of Public Health. That brings the pandemic case total to 31,520 in Sheboygan County, and compares with a weekly addition of 190 new cases during the previous week since July 2nd. There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past week.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO