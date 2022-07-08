ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Animal Shelter over Capacity; Asks Community for Help

By Aaron Johnson
hellowoodlands.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help...

hellowoodlands.com

Comments / 0

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER TO DEDICATE BENCH AT CONROE VETERANS PARK TO SPLENDORA MARINE

Armando Hernandez graduated from Splendora High School in 2019 and joined the U.S. Marines. He was assigned to the 3rd Maintainance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan. In October of 2020, he was promoted to Lance Corporal. Then on June 29, 2021, an off-base accident took his life. Recently his mother Ana, who still lives in Splendora was driving through Conroe and saw the Veterans Memorial Park. She visited the park and saw all The Line panels. She then contacted Janeen McSwain who is the Executive Director of the Commission over the Park and inquired on how to add Armando’s name to it. From there the Commission set a bench in his memory along the pathway through the park. On Saturday morning dedication to that bench was held and a plaque was attached to it. His mother is now organizing a Gold Star Mothers Group in Conroe and would like anyone interested to contact the Commission. Visit honoredmission.org for more information and information on the park.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received TodayMontgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 07/06/22

IN SHELTER – A368444. FEMALE – 6.50 YELLOW / BLACK LABRADOR RETR / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-todaymontgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-07-06-22/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Huge crowds line up for BakerRipley Utility Assistance drive

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

Positive West Nile Virus Samples Increasing

Data from The Woodlands Township Mosquito Surveillance Program indicates a strong start to disease activity this summer with 30% of monitored zones returning a mosquito sample positive for West Nile virus (WNV). Typically, mid-July to mid-August is the peak of WNV activity but the unusually high temperatures have contributed to an earlier start to peak season.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

City activates heat emergency plan; Doctor provides safety tips

HOUSTON – The Houston area is expected to see several days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this week. The heat can be dangerous for people, children, and pets and have an impact on the state’s power grid. The Fairbanks Branch Library is just one of several places across the city...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Toddler drowns in NW Harris County swimming pool, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities responded to call for service in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills Drive shortly before noon. The toddler was rushed to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

Small Grass Fire in Median – I-45 South of Woodlands Parkway

South Montgomery County Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire in the median along I-45, just south of The Woodlands. The fire is located along the I-45 Northbound Mainlanes before the Woodlands Parkway. Fire and smoke visible from Houston Transtar. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KWTX

Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. According to Harris County Sheriff...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

