Montgomery County Animal Shelter over Capacity; Asks Community for Help

Armando Hernandez graduated from Splendora High School in 2019 and joined the U.S. Marines. He was assigned to the 3rd Maintainance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan. In October of 2020, he was promoted to Lance Corporal. Then on June 29, 2021, an off-base accident took his life. Recently his mother Ana, who still lives in Splendora was driving through Conroe and saw the Veterans Memorial Park. She visited the park and saw all The Line panels. She then contacted Janeen McSwain who is the Executive Director of the Commission over the Park and inquired on how to add Armando’s name to it. From there the Commission set a bench in his memory along the pathway through the park. On Saturday morning dedication to that bench was held and a plaque was attached to it. His mother is now organizing a Gold Star Mothers Group in Conroe and would like anyone interested to contact the Commission. Visit honoredmission.org for more information and information on the park.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO