Los Alamos County, NM

County Issues July 7 COVID-19 News Release

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter, and learn more...

losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM
point2homes.com

1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE Español?. This Northern Meadows beauty is not to be missed! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious feel of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, along with your primary bedroom suite having a shower and separate soaking tub for welcome reprieve after a long day!WIth a wonderfully xeriscaped easy-to-maintain back yard, this home is ready for you to enjoy. Northern Meadows' proximity to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation is a huge perk! Quick access to Hwy 550 gives you easy commutes to the Jemez Mountains, the Placitas trails, Sandias, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

International District Library officially opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After nearly 20 years of trying to make it happen, the International District Library is finally open. The $19 million facility sits where the old nightclub Caravan East used to be. It has a dance floor to honor the building’s history, a children’s area, and a young adult room with virtual reality. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

1520 RICASOLI Drive SE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87124

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rotary Club Receives District Award, Installs New Officers

Tom Simon, far right, the Assistant Governor for Rotary District 5520, presented the Increasing Our Impact Through Quality Local and Global Service Projects award to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos Tuesday. The award recognizes the Club for its outstanding service during the Rotary 2021-22 year led by President Oliver Morris, far left. Vice-President Linda Hull, next to Morris, wrote the nomination; Alison Pannell, second from right, is the new Rotary Club President, 2022-2023. Projects of note included Meals of Hope food packaging, the Navajo Nation Recovery Initiative with distribution of food and supplies, the Peace Glow for Rotary International’s Ukrainian Relief Fund, and the LAHS Interact Club’s car wash to purchase a disaster relief Shelterbox for a displaced family. Photo by Rob Metcalf.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
point2homes.com

5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Forest Service hiring for fall youth program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Forest Stewards Youth Corps is recruiting young adults interested in a career in wildland fire. It will give participants beginner-level training and on-the-ground experience working on wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting, and other natural resource projects. The program...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

