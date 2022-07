Elizabethton Police now say one person is dead and another is charged with murder following a Thursday afternoon shooting 32 year old Anthony D. Guy, of Elizabethton was shot and was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the 1000 block of Oak Street around 245 p.m. Thursday. Guy, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police arrested 27 year old Ryan D. Williams of Bluff City and charged him with first degree murder. According to police, the two men were acquainted with one another and got into an argument.

BLUFF CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO