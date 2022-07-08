ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

UW-Sheboygan County Foundation Joining the UW-Green BayFoundation

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UW-Sheboygan Foundation, a philanthropic society of those dedicated to supporting public higher education in Sheboygan County, is going to combine with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication...

