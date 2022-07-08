ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

FOX 5 Zip Trip Rockville: 5 Must Stops!

fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

There are so many fun things to do when...

www.fox5dc.com

fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect behind 'grandparent scam' in Montgomery County

MONGTOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials in Montgomery County are warning residents about a so-called "grandparent scam" that has been targeting elderly residents throughout the county. Police said the incidents happened between May 31 and June 3 in Poolesville, Rockville, and Bethesda. The scams work by convincing an elderly person that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in one of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man injured in Silver Spring shooting

Montgomery County Police said a man was in the hospital after a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. on Outlet Drive near Briggs Chaney Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken...
SILVER SPRING, MD
point2homes.com

11815 MILBERN DR, Potomac, Montgomery County, MD, 20854

PREMIER OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2-5PM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU STOP BY! First time ever on the market! Opportunity to live in Regency Estates on a quiet street! Met the neighbors and they are excited to welcome you! Spacious Split-Colonial style home with 3.5 levels. Classic floor plans from the mid-60s. House sits on a large level lot with some mature trees & bushes. The home is well-cared for by the original owner, but will sell in "as-is" condition. Close to schools, public transportation, Cabin John Park, I-270, the forever famous Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac shopping and the newly renovated, upscale Cabin John Shopping Center.
northernvirginiamag.com

Here’s Where to Find Authentic Sushi in Northern Virginia

If you’re looking for the best roll, check out one of these highly-rated sushi restaurants. Sushi fanatics know there’s nothing like the perfect roll — fresh fish, perfectly sticky rice, garnishes, and sauces that achieve the right balance of sweet, salty, and spicy. But not all sushi is created equal, and fantastic sushi can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, the Northern Virginia area is ripe with amazing options to choose from and we’ve rounded up a few top picks for great sushi in the area. At each of these establishments, you’ll be sure to find the perfect sushi roll and more, like great service, fresh ingredients, and other delectable Japanese dishes for those who seek to mix it up every once in a while.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 10 How sweet it is to have James Taylor perform at Merriweather after delicious Leelynn’s ‘cake

On the tenth day of the Maryland #CrabCakeTour in 2021, Nestor had August 10th circled as “Howard County” all along with James Taylor and Jackson Browne performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion. With a few tips on the former G.L. Shack’s (where Nestor’s band Ridgemont High once played outside on the deck) now called Leelynn’s Dining Room and Lounge, the pre-gaming was on Old Annapolis Road just off Columbia Pike.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Metro Announces New Target Date to Open Silver Line Extension

Officials have started running tests on the Silver Line, which will bring direct access to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County. Commuters may soon experience a semblance of relief from soaring gas prices by way of a long-awaited unveiling of the Metro’s Silver Line extension. Metro officials began test runs...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Police charge brother in murder of Hyattsville, Md. victim

Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with his sister’s death. Timothy Edwards, 34, was charged with assault, first- and second- degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Nashanna Belnavis in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville, Maryland. In a statement, the department said...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 people hurt after shooting at McDonald's in Prince George's County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Three people were hurt after a shooting at a McDonald's in Prince George's County, according to police. The Riverdale Park Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon at the McDonald's located in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Police confirm that three...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 Bethesda churches vandalized; 2 churches set on fire, officials say

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three neighboring churches on Old Georgetown Road were targeted by vandals and arsonists in Bethesda over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. “People are coming in today shocked,” said Patricia Zapor, Director of Media Relations for the Archdiocese of Washington . “There were some...
BETHESDA, MD

