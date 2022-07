CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man suspected of kidnapping an elderly woman outside her home was located in Kentucky and taken into custody. According to AL.com, on July 4, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:30 p.m. to report 75-year-old Betty Cobb missing after her family went to her home but could not locate her. A large search comprising "multiple teams from multiple agencies" immediately began for Cobb and the suspect, Tony Lamar White.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO