Frenkie de Jong remains open to moving to Manchester United despite the hold up on his proposed transfer to Old Trafford, 90min understands. De Jong has been established as the primary transfer target in Erik ten Hag's first summer in charge of the club, and United have been in pursuit of the Dutch midfielder since his appointment at the end of last season. United have agreed a base guaranteed fee of €65m (£56m), with add-ons in place to take the transfer to Barcelona's asking price of around €80m.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO