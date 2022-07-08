ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Firefighters battle another blaze at vacant Norwich mill, the second in two months

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
For the second time in less than two months, firefighters on Friday morning battled a blaze at the vacant Capehart Mill in the Greeneville section of Norwich.

The city’s emergency dispatch center received a 911 call at approximately 5:15 a.m. reporting the structure fire, according to a police press release.

Firefighters and other emergency service personnel found the building “fully engulfed” in flames. The blaze was deemed under control by 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time Friday morning and police warn of possible traffic delays in the area.

On May 25, firefighters from several local departments were called to the mill, located along the Shetucket River at North Main and 5th streets, for a similar fire.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

