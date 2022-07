The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO