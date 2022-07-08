ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner's pitching, hitting leads New Phila to American Legion baseball win

By The Times-Reporter
Elliot Warner pitched seven strong innings and allowed only two hits with no earned runs with seven strikeouts as he led New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox to a 5-1 win over Follansbee Post 45 on Thursday.

Warner also swung a hot bat, stroking a triple, double and single, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

CJ Abbuhl drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning. Ayden Baker also drove in two runs with a home run to deep right-center field in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Joining Warner in the New Philadelphia 10-hit attack was Chase Haver with two singles.

Post 139 (10-10) traveled to Zanesville for a twi-night doubleheader on Saturday.

AKRON, OH
