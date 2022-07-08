Warner's pitching, hitting leads New Phila to American Legion baseball win
Elliot Warner pitched seven strong innings and allowed only two hits with no earned runs with seven strikeouts as he led New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox to a 5-1 win over Follansbee Post 45 on Thursday.
Warner also swung a hot bat, stroking a triple, double and single, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
CJ Abbuhl drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning. Ayden Baker also drove in two runs with a home run to deep right-center field in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Joining Warner in the New Philadelphia 10-hit attack was Chase Haver with two singles.
Post 139 (10-10) traveled to Zanesville for a twi-night doubleheader on Saturday.
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Warner's pitching, hitting leads New Phila to American Legion baseball win
Comments / 0