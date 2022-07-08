ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

All Aboard! Free Ferry Fun for Family and New Yorkers on the Hudson This Summer

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 3 days ago

Looking to keep city kids entertained this summer? Skip the sweaty subway and head to one of the city’s New Jersey-bound ferries, now offering free rides for children under 12 for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvMzF_0gYp8MjJ00
All aboard! The NY Waterferry is offering free travel to children under 12 this summer. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The program, entitled Kids Ride Free, allows up to two children under 12 per adult ticket buyer to board the boat for unlimited free rides through Labor Day (aside from the MetroNorth line routes). Eligible routes run from the Ferry Terminal at W39th Street to scenic spots like Liberty State Park (home to a stunning promenade view of the city skyline as well as a wide variety of picnic areas and historic sites), and the Hoboken and Jersey City waterfronts.

“NY Waterway has always been a family-run business, and this is our way of welcoming more families back aboard,” Armand Pohan, chairman, president and CEO of NY Waterway said in a statement to NBC News. “With Kids Ride Free, we hope more families will enjoy safe and comfortable travel into the city this summer!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1JGp_0gYp8MjJ00
There are multiple options with NY Waterway to explore New Jersey and Red Hook. Photo: Phil O’Brien

In a shopping mood? Hop the NY Waterway route from the same Midtown Ferry Terminal running through Wall Street to the IKEA in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Operating every weekend and free for riders of all ages, the IKEA Ferry stops at Wall Street before passing near the Statue of Liberty and landing at the Land of the Allen Wrench. And if you are all stocked up on BILLY bookcases, why not stroll over to the urban beach shack Brooklyn Crab for old bay fries and a seafood boil lunch or window shop on Van Brunt Street?

While there isn’t a specific deal running, another fun summer West Side Ferry option is to hop on the alternative ferry to Staten Island (not to be confused with the Staten Island Ferry itself!). For $2.75 you can head directly from Pier 79 to Battery Park and St George, SI — home of the Empire Outlets shopping center and the National Lighthouse Museum. For moody teens who aren’t interested in joining your boat cruise, there are free summer memberships for 14-19 year olds at Planet Fitness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBiLe_0gYp8MjJ00
La Barca Cantina and North River Lobster Company offer food and a cruise with a view of Hell’s Kitchen. Photo: Phil O’Brien

And if you like the idea of being on a boat but have money to spend and lobster to eat — don’t forget to check out Hell’s Kitchen’s very own vessels at the North River Lobster Company, La Barca Cantina, The Circle Line, The Beast or the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. All aboard!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattanhenge returns: When and where to catch the spectacular sunset

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a full […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

On the Record with NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: New Yorkers ‘irked’ by the return of alternate side parking

NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said. NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Ny Waterway#Staten Island Ferry#St George#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#New Yorkers#The Ferry Terminal#Nbc News#Midtown Ferry Terminal#Billy
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories You Missed

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New York Culture

How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in New York City, According to Research?

Ah, New York City! One of the best cities in the world, if you ask Americans and many tourists. The best city ever, if you ask Monica from "FRIENDS" and Carry Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," and probably several other pop culture characters. And yet, NYC is unaffordable to many of us. And even if it was somewhat affordable, would you agree to spend a million dollars on a modest home?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Unclaimed Baggage showcases items found in lost luggage

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items."We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
421
Followers
197
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy