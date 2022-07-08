ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. Democrats have unveiled a $510M plan to provide rebates to taxpayers

By Chris Lisinski
 3 days ago

BOSTON — House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million state residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals.

The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time, $250 payments to middle-income taxpayers across the state, a move lawmakers pitched as a more targeted way to relieve the pressure of crushing inflation and soaring gas prices than temporarily lifting the state's gas tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMcID_0gYp8HJg00

House Speaker Ronald Mariano and his top deputies said they expect the proposal would steer rebates to more than 2 million taxpayers with a total cost of about $510 million. That price tag appears likely to bite off only a portion of a historic surplus, which one group estimated last week will total $3.6 billion by the time all numbers are finalized.

Like their counterparts in the Senate, top House Democrats said Thursday they have not ruled out other tax relief measures that Gov. Charlie Baker and others have pushed for months. Still, with lawmakers adding to their to-do list faster than they cross items off it and only 24 days left to get a bill to the governor's desk, they declined to offer any specifics about what else their tax plan would feature.

"Everything is on the table, and until we quantify it, I think that I wouldn't want to start making guesses about what's going to be in that," Mariano replied when pushed for examples of other tax changes he has in mind.

The latest proposal, which top House and Senate lawmakers announced with a three-paragraph joint statement earlier on Thursday, would offer one-time rebates of $250 to eligible individual taxpayers and $500 to married taxpayers who filed jointly.

To qualify, individual filers must have reported between $38,000 and $100,000 in income in 2021, while married joint filers must have reported an annual income between $38,000 and $150,000 last year.

Lawmakers expect the rebates would be issued to qualifying taxpayers by Sept. 30.

The income floor attached to the plan would effectively block the state's lowest earners from receiving the one-time payments.

"This proposal EXCLUDES the state's lowest-income residents. That's it. That's the tweet," Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center President Marie-Frances Rivera tweeted after Democrats announced the measure.

Mariano said Democrats felt they already steered assistance toward Bay Staters on the bottom rung of the income ladder with a pandemic-era premium pay program, which sent $500 checks to workers who earned between $13,500 and roughly $38,600 in 2021 and did not received unemployment benefits in that span.

"We just spent $500 million on low-income folks who were adversely affected by the COVID loss of jobs, so we felt we had addressed a lot of the needs there," Mariano said. "The next step was to move up and take care of the folks who are in that middle income area that so often is neglected."

He described $500 million as a "safe number" to spend on rebates for a broad batch of taxpayers.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation projected last week that the Legislature will have a $3.6 billion budget surplus available once final accounting is complete for fiscal 2022, which ended June 30. The state Department of Revenue has not yet reported how much the state collected in taxes in June.

"I don't take my financial information from the Mass. Taxpayers (Foundation). I'm dealing with what Ways and Means in the House and the Senate are dealing with," Mariano said.

Some details about the rebate proposal remain unclear, including a timeline for legislative action. Mariano said lawmakers could "use any one of a number of vehicles to move things very, very quickly" as the July 31 deadline to wrap up formal business approaches.

Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues said earlier on Thursday the proposal would draw from the fiscal 2022 budget surplus, but his peer in the House was less clear.

"We have, obviously, a number of options here of additional revenue to use, so we're still going to explore exactly which is the exact way we're going to use it," Michlewitz said. "(The surplus) is going to be one of those buckets that we have available to us."

Lawmakers are also sitting on roughly $2.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money they need to obligate by the end of 2024. Baker sought to spend the entire pot in an economic development bill, and representatives on the Economic Development Committee voted last month to strip out all federal dollars and advance legislation focused only on borrowing.

Beacon Hill for months has faced calls from across the political spectrum to put surplus tax dollars and unspent federal relief funds to work.

Baker, a Republican, filed a $700 million package of tax reforms in January that would offer breaks to renters, seniors and low-income earners and overhaul the state's capital gains and estate taxes. The Revenue Committee last week advanced a slightly slimmer version without any capital gains tax changes, though the bill could evolve before the House and Senate take it up.

Asked for comment on the new proposal from top Democrats, a Baker spokesperson referenced his plan instead.

"Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito filed a $700 million tax relief plan in January to give the people of Massachusetts a break from rising costs but more importantly, the governor's plan makes these tax cuts permanent," said Baker deputy communications director Anisha Chakrabarti. "Cutting these taxes is the only way to deliver a real break to the seniors, renters, low-income workers and parents who more than deserve it. The Administration will carefully review any tax relief proposal the Legislature sends to the Governor's desk."

The right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which has repeatedly called for lawmakers to suspend the state's gas tax, quickly slammed the rebate proposal as "a poorly thought-out gimmick being done right before the election simply to score points with voters."

"Meaningful relief should be broad based and focused on lowering taxes on the people they most effect (sic). Picking winners and losers through arbitrary brackets, as well as penalizing married couples more likely to have families depending on them, is a poor way for our out of touch legislature to show solidarity with the privations their ill-conceived economic policies are currently forcing Massachusetts families to contend with," MassFiscal spokespan Paul Craney said in a statement. "The Speaker and the Senate President need to go back to the drawing board, but if this is the best plan they can come up with it should be rejected."

Rep. Brad Jones, the House's top Republican, took a less critical tone, though he said he "only learned of the proposal today after seeing details in the media."

"I appreciate this first step toward providing modest one-time relief in recognition of the difficult financial times high inflation is causing far too many of our state's citizens," he said in a statement. "I hope we can also find ways of providing permanent and meaningful tax relief to taxpayers in the days ahead as we race towards the end of our formal sessions. The tremendous surplus we are enjoying needs to be shared with the hardworking citizens of the commonwealth."

Comments / 11

BornUSA
2d ago

Tax Payers will end paying for this.Why Don't they Lower taxes instead ??? I will tell you why because they are going to Raise them after the Election! Wake Up Massachusetts! You Vote Counts VOTE ALL RED

Reply(1)
12
cindythew
2d ago

Please spend the money our the safety of our children and fix our roads. STOP GIVING OUT $$$$$$ IT DOESNT HELP TO PUT A BANDAID ON A WOUND THAT NEEDS MAJOR SURGERY. THANKS BUT NO THANKS U DEMO RATS

Reply
5
****
2d ago

Massachusetts has been a democratic state forever and nothing will ever change. Promises before election and then raise taxes on everyone after. The people of Massachusetts always get suckered in

Reply
4
Related
WCVB

Candidates for Massachusetts auditor react to state lawmakers' tax refund plan

BOSTON — From food to gas, everything costs more these days, and Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to ease that burden with a one-time payment to roughly 2 million taxpayers in the state. Under the State Legislature's proposal, individuals who make between $38,000 and $100,000 per year would receive a...
NECN

Who's Still Running for Governor in Massachusetts?

Primary season has been in full swing nationwide, but Massachusetts residents still have two months to go before heading to the polls. The governor's race has been one of the most interesting in the Bay State this far. Republican Charlie Baker isn't in it -- he's serving out the remainder of his second term before leaving office without running for reelection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WWLP

One-time rebates planned for Massachusetts economic relief

BOSTON (State House News Service) – With inflation pinching family budgets and the state sitting on historic surpluses, many Massachusetts taxpayers would qualify for one-time economic relief rebates from state government under a $500 million plan top Democrats unveiled Thursday. Legislative leaders announced they will move to create a...
MassLive.com

Time is now for Western Massachusetts passenger rail service (Editorial)

Establishing regular, reliable passenger rail service through Western Massachusetts is not a new concept. In the 1970s, when the National Rail Passenger Corp., which we know as Amtrak, was created, transportation and rail advocates from Massachusetts and Connecticut rallied together behind what was then known as the “Inland Route.” The goal was to provide service to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from New Haven north to Hartford and Springfield and on to Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Charlie Baker
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders Address Drivers' Motor Vehicle Tax Bill Complaints

We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. But for some drivers, their most recent motor vehicle tax bill is adding another punch. Lots of folks have called NBC Connecticut or commented on our posts frustrated that their bill has gone up this year, despite promised tax breaks. Assessors...
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

How Late Can Ice Cream Trucks Legally Play Music in Massachusetts?

The summer season has arrived and folks across Massachusetts are enjoying all that comes with it. Summer BBQs, pool parties, vacation road trips, and, of course, ICE CREAM. I've never been one to head out specifically for ice cream. Do I like it? Sure, but I don't make it a destination. What I do remember from my childhood summers on the Connecticut shore was the excitement I felt when I heard the distant sound of the ice cream truck. Even though it was probably half a mile down the beach, my brother cousins, and I would drop what we were doing and beg the nearest adult for cash with a sense of urgency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Democrats#Legislature#Tax Brackets#House
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
