First Warning Forecast

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23. According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt. Paintsville Police and Constable...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
A K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty last week is being laid to rest Friday. A procession for K-9 Drago was held leading to the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky where a memorial service will take place. Drago was killed along with three officers during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The law enforcement community, over the past few months, has faced challenges, heartache, and sheer devastation. Several different departments in our region now have officers who have been shot in the line of duty. Some have made it, others tragically lost their lives. These incidents...
MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, West Virginia and odds are if he’s not at home, Brandon Hunt is at the Hillbilly Fire Pit. He’s worked there for the last seven years and owners say he is a joy to have around the restaurant which is why they nominated him for our Hometown Hero award.
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire. It happened along Rt.152 at the old Wayne News building, which is now a woodworking shop. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Saturday morning and went on for several hours, according to dispatchers. AEP shut off power...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An emotional week in Floyd County is coming to a close as they laid to rest three fallen heroes, killed in the line of duty. “There are no words that could summarize our loss,” said Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods. “We haven’t seen a tragedy such as this in a very long time.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A handful of people have been forced to find another ride home Friday afternoon, after high water stranded their cars along 3rd Avenue and 24th Street in Huntington. One woman, whose car got stuck, tells WSAZ she is not from this area and her GPS directed...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain on the region Friday causing high water in spots. Hurricane’s Mayor Scott Edwards tells WSAZ.com the city is experiencing serious high water. A viewer reported to WSAZ Hurricane Creek Road is currently is underwater. “The city has taken...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
