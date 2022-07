KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of people in Hamblen County are celebrating state lawmakers' decision to not shut down the public pool at Panther Creek State Park. Tennessee lawmakers had originally announced last November they had decided to close public pools at 11 different state parks. Regarding the one at Panther Creek State Park, they said the reasoning behind it was the pool's age, a decline in visitors, nearby lake-swimming opportunities, and its proximity to a public splash pad.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO