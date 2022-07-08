ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Sumner Hall Awarded $49,700 Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded one of its 33 Museum Grants for African American History and Culture (AAHC) for 2022 to Sumner Hall. These grants support activities that build the capacity of African American museums and support the growth and development of museum professionals at African American...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

WKHS’ Chris Singleton Receives Golden Anchor Award

The teacher of a Career and Technology Education program unique to Kent County High School was honored with the June Golden Anchor Award. Longtime broadcasting teacher and WKHS station manager Chris Singleton received the honor at the monthly Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday, June 13. The Golden Anchor...
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

A Republican Evening: The LWV Forum for Kent County Commissioner

With the Democrats already set with their three candidates for Kent County Commissioner seats this November, it is left to the Republicans to decide who their top three will be starting in the upcoming primary election on July 19. It turns out to be an exciting race from the Spy’s...
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Kent County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
State
Washington State
chestertownspy.org

“15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” at the Trippe

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 15. “15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” will feature the work of 15 gallery artists. The idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm. Gallery artist Cynthia Rosen commented it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will. The resulting 15 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, one a nocturne, one abstract, several have other features added.
EASTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#American History#Washington College#Museum#Grant From#African Americans#Miller#Congo Mango
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved … Continue reading "Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO]" The post Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces more than $127.6 million in broadband grants [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Baltimore Symphony Cancels Ten Concerts After Attendance Slides

(Baltimore, MD) -- Officials with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra say they've had to cancel ten concerts next season because of a drop in attendance this past season. The ten concerts had been originally scheduled for Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Although attendance had been increasing by the end of last season,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
chestertownspy.org

The Mediation Room: Preparing for Mediation Means Focusing on Positive Outcomes

If you select mediation either privately, or through the Talbot County District or Circuit Courts, you will need to do some homework. Mediation is not magic. It’s hard work. Benjamin Franklin said it best, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” Once you have committed to mediation the best way to insure an efficient and positive outcome is to spend time preparing. There are lots of things to think about. Here are a few.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inspector General responds to Baltimore City Schools over grade changing scandal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland’s Inspector General for Education has issued his response to Baltimore City Schools concerning improper grade changing. The IG is reiterating the need for an independent performance audit of Baltimore City Schools. This after the district pushed back when the IG found more than 12,500 failing grades changed to passing over four school years between 2016 and 2020.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Update on early voting for Maryland's primary elections

The primary election is just a few days away, but early voting has already begun. Joining us with more on how things are going thus far is Ruie Lavoie the elections director of Baltimore County. She gives us an update on turnout, benefits and common mistakes people make while early voting.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD
wnav.com

Spa Creek, Annapolis Diesel Fuel Spill

At around 6:45 pm this evening, a large diesel fuel spill occurred south of Acton Cove in Spa Creek. The Annapolis Fire Department has responded to the incident. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) are currently working on the recovery of the fuel product in the water. Clean-up operations are expected to continue for another couple of hours.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy