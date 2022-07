This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. As summer rolls around, you might feel the itch to visit the golf course. The weather is fair, and your friends likely want to play a round of 18. If you’re competitive, you can’t let your buddies beat you during the next local tournament. However, earning that trophy requires practice, and unless you have the disposable time and income to visit the driving range every week, your lack of performance will show come tee time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO