Sheboygan County, WI

UW-Sheboygan County Foundation Joining the UW-Green BayFoundation

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 3 days ago

The UW-Sheboygan Foundation, a philanthropic society of those dedicated to supporting public higher education in Sheboygan County, is going to combine with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication...

whbl.com

spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning's Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. "We have a great time every day," Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
whbl.com

Past Week’s COVID-19 Rates Mostly Stable in Sheboygan County

Little change in data trends was seen in Friday’s weekly update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Sheboygan County, as has been the case for the past three months. Since last Friday, July 2nd, another 152 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed with the County Division of Public Health. That brings the pandemic case total to 31,520 in Sheboygan County, and compares with a weekly addition of 190 new cases during the previous week since July 2nd. There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past week.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Patricia Cleveland

Patricia A. Cleveland, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with her family by her side. Born May 13, 1957 in Sheboygan, Patricia was the daughter of the late Sal and Marion Ramm Schunk. She attended Sheboygan area schools and North High School. On September 5, 1981, she was united in marriage to Daniel A. Cleveland in Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
