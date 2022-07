A measure gaining Democratic support at the Illinois statehouse would ban the possession of certain types of guns. State Rep. Maura Hirschauer's House Bill 5522, filed in January, bans the sale, transfer or possession of certain types of firearms and magazines. "Weapons of war have no place in our homes and on our streets," Hirschauer, D-West Chicago, said on social media. "We must honor victims and survivors of gun violence with action - we must ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines now."

