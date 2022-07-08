ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour De France star Daniel Oss breaks neck after collision with oblivious fan

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Italian cyclist Daniel Oss was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France after he suffered a fractured bone in his neck in a high-speed collision with a fan this week.

Oss, 35, crashed into a fan on Stage 5 of the race, who appeared to lean out into the cobblestone path while filming the cyclists on their phone.

Footage of the crash on Twitter shows Oss smashing into the spectator line alongside the race path and flying off his bike. A number of fans appeared to fly to the ground on the third of 11 cobbled sections on the route from Lille to Arenberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsPOI_0gYp2EJP00
Daniel Oss crashes into a fan at the Tour De France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfArY_0gYp2EJP00
Daniel Oss during the Tour de France

Oss was able to recover enough to cross the finish line at the end of the stage, but medical scans afterward revealed he suffered a broken neck in the crash.

“Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks,” his team at TotalEnergies tweeted. “Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France… 😢 The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel ❤️.”

Oss was one of three riders that did not take part in Thursday’s Stage 6, in Binche, Belgium. Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also exited the race as a result of Oss’ crash. The Austrian has suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone, team officials said, adding that he will undergo surgery in the hospital of Herentals, Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zyx2n_0gYp2EJP00
Daniel Oss crashes into a fan at the Tour De France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRrB4_0gYp2EJP00
Daniel Oss before his crash at Tour de France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTX30_0gYp2EJP00
Daniel Oss’ mangled bike

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) also abandoned the race due to “multiple abrasions and bruises over the body and required stitches for a cut above the elbow,” team officials said.

“CT scans also revealed multiple non-displaced wrist fractures. Fortunately, Jack had no concussion or head injury and will travel home [Thursday].”

