ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comparison of physiological responses of running on a nonmotorized and conventional motor-propelled treadmill at similar intensities

By Filipe A. B. Sousa
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to test the agreement of the incremental test's physiological responses between tethered running on a nonmotorized treadmill (NMT) to matched relative intensities while running on a conventional motorized treadmill (MT). Using a within-subject crossover design, nine male recreational runners (age"‰="‰22"‰Â±"‰5Â years; height"‰="‰175"‰Â±"‰6Â cm; weight"‰="‰68.0"‰Â±"‰16.6Â kg) underwent two test...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Household income and maternal education in early childhood and risk of overweight and obesity in late childhood: Findings from seven birth cohort studies in six high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This study analysed the relationship between early childhood socioeconomic status (SES) measured by maternal education and household income and the subsequent development of childhood overweight and obesity. Subjects/methods. Data from seven population-representative prospective child cohorts in six high-income countries: United Kingdom, Australia, the...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Neuron numbers link innovativeness with both absolute and relative brain size in birds

A longstanding issue in biology is whether the intelligence of animals can be predicted by absolute or relative brain size. However, progress has been hampered by an insufficient understanding of how neuron numbers shape internal brain organization and cognitive performance. On the basis of estimations of neuron numbers for 111 bird species, we show here that the number of neurons in the pallial telencephalon is positively associated with a major expression of intelligence: innovation propensity. The number of pallial neurons, in turn, is greater in brains that are larger in both absolute and relative terms and positively covaries with longer post-hatching development periods. Thus, our analyses show that neuron numbers link cognitive performance to both absolute and relative brain size through developmental adjustments. These findings help unify neuro-anatomical measures at multiple levels, reconciling contradictory views over the biological significance of brain expansion. The results also highlight the value of a life history perspective to advance our understanding of the evolutionary bases of the connections between brain and cognition.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Treadmills#Physiology#Nmt#Icc
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Country experiences on the path to exclusive use of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices within the HEARTS in the Americas Initiative

The aim of the HEARTS in the Americas initiative is to promote the adoption of global best practices in the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases, and improve the control of hypertension. HEARTS is being implemented in 21 countries and a diverse set of actions and measures are in progress to improve exclusive access in primary health care facilities to automated blood pressure measuring devices that have been validated for accuracy. The purpose of this manuscript is to illustrate these efforts, mainly in the regulatory and public procurement arena, and to present information on common challenges and solutions identified. Examples from six countries confirm the need for not only a robust regulatory framework to increase availability of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices but also a comprehensive strategic approach that involves relevant stakeholders, includes a multi-pronged approach and is associated with a national program to prevent and control non communicable diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Time moderates the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress on depression risk: gene x environment interaction as a dynamic process

The serotonin-transporter-linked promoter region (5-HTTLPR) has been widely investigated as contributing to depression vulnerability. Nevertheless, empirical research provides wide contrasting findings regarding its involvement in the etiopathogenesis of the disorder. Our hypothesis was that such discrepancy can be explained considering time as moderating factor. We explored this hypothesis, exploiting a meta analytic approach. We searched PubMed, PsychoINFO, Scopus and EMBASE databases and 1096 studies were identified and screened, resulting in 22 studies to be included in the meta-analyses. The effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction on depression risk was found to be moderated by the following temporal factors: the duration of stress (i.e. chronic vs. acute) and the time interval between end of stress and assessment of depression (i.e. within 1"‰year vs. more than 1"‰year). When stratifying for the duration of stress, the effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction emerged only in the case of chronic stress, with a significant subgroup difference (p"‰="‰0.004). The stratification according to time interval revealed a significant interaction only for intervals within 1"‰year, though no difference between subgroups was found. The critical role of time interval clearly emerged when considering only chronic stress: a significant effect of the 5-HTTLPR and stress interaction was confirmed exclusively within 1"‰year and a significant subgroup difference was found (p"‰="‰0.01). These results show that the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction is a dynamic process, producing different effects at different time points, and indirectly confirm that s-allele carriers are both at higher risk and more capable to recover from depression. Overall, these findings expand the current view of the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress adding the temporal dimension, that results in a three-way interaction: gene x environment x time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
Nature.com

SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
HEALTH
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-assembly of tessellated tissue sheets by expansion and collision

Tissues do not exist in isolation-they interact with other tissues within and across organs. While cell-cell interactions have been intensely investigated, less is known about tissue-tissue interactions. Here, we studied collisions between monolayer tissues with different geometries, cell densities, and cell types. First, we determine rules for tissue shape changes during binary collisions and describe complex cell migration at tri-tissue boundaries. Next, we propose that genetically identical tissues displace each other based on pressure gradients, which are directly linked to gradients in cell density. We present a physical model of tissue interactions that allows us to estimate the bulk modulus of the tissues from collision dynamics. Finally, we introduce TissEllate, a design tool for self-assembling complex tessellations from arrays of many tissues, and we use cell sheet engineering techniques to transfer these composite tissues like cellular films. Overall, our work provides insight into the mechanics of tissue collisions, harnessing them to engineer tissue composites as designable living materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Daily briefing: COVID variants spotted early in sewage

Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants detected in wastewater up to two weeks before they turned up in tests in clinics. Plus, the first image from the Webb telescope comes early and how to find, read and organize papers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Deep learning accurately classifies elbow joint effusion in adult and pediatric radiographs

Joint effusion due to elbow fractures are common among adults and children. Radiography is the most commonly used imaging procedure to diagnose elbow injuries. The purpose of the study was to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of deep convolutional neural network algorithms in joint effusionÂ classification in pediatric and adult elbow radiographs. This retrospective study consisted of a total of 4423 radiographs in a 3-year period from 2017 to 2020. Data was randomly separated into training (n"‰="‰2672), validation (n"‰="‰892) and test set (n"‰="‰859). Two models using VGG16 as the base architecture were trained with either only lateral projection or with four projections (AP, LAT and Obliques). Three radiologists evaluated joint effusion separately on the test set. Accuracy, precision, recall, specificity, F1 measure, Cohen's kappa, and two-sided 95% confidence intervals were calculated. Mean patient age was 34.4Â years (1"“98) and 47% were male patients. Trained deep learning framework showed an AUC of 0.951 (95% CI 0.946"“0.955) and 0.906 (95% CI 0.89"“0.91) for the lateral and four projection elbow joint images in the test set, respectively. Adult and pediatric patient groups separately showed an AUC of 0.966 and 0.924, respectively. Radiologists showed an average accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, precision, F1 score, and AUC of 92.8%, 91.7%, 93.6%, 91.07%, 91.4%, and 92.6%. There were no statistically significant differences between AUC's of the deep learning model and the radiologists (p value"‰>"‰0.05). The model on the lateral dataset resulted in higher AUC compared to the model with four projection datasets. Using deep learning it is possible to achieve expert level diagnostic accuracy in elbow joint effusion classification in pediatric and adult radiographs. Deep learning used in this study can classify joint effusion in radiographs and can be used in image interpretation as an aid for radiologists.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy