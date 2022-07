In 1969, the Seminole County School Board knew it needed to build schools and build them in a hurry – especially in the southern part of the county. The original plan was for an elementary, middle, and high school to be built adjacent to each other, to create an educational plaza of sorts, on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs. Ten million dollars was earmarked to build the schools we would eventually know as Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO