July 7th is National Dive Bar day and not that we need a reason to hit our favorite dive, but this is as good a reason as any! Metro Detroit has a lot of hidden gems where you can pull up an uneven barstool, grab a cold drink and play your favorite tunes on the jukebox. The bathrooms aren’t always the best, but as long as the drinks are coming, what difference does that make? Here’s a list of some of my favorite bars (in no particular order) in honor of National Dive Bar day!

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO