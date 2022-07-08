ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: CT Free Summer at the Museum

 3 days ago

To help ease a national shortage, the American Red Cross is...

WestfairOnline

New documentary hails Bridgeport’s WPKN-FM as ‘The Greatest Radio Station in the World’

In August 2021, David Owen of The New Yorker published an article that declared WPKN-FM in Bridgeport to be “the greatest radio station in the world.” It was a highly subjective opinion, of course, but Owen’s celebration of the community-supported station’s free-form programming made a cogent argument about how this eclectic station was able to maintain its originality and spirit during a time when too much of radio broadcasting has become stale and predictable.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
momcollective.com

Outdoor Movie Nights in Fairfield County

This summer, check out one (or more!) of these outdoor movie nights planned throughout Fairfield County. Some events will have refreshments available for sale, but many encourage you to bring along your own picnic. Bring snacks and drinks, a blanket or chairs, and have a fun evening with your family!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bear spotted in Sherman CT

SHERMAN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you live in Sherman or the surrounding areas, be on the look out for a bear in your area. Channel 3 viewer, Sandra LeClerc, spotted this bear early Sunday morning after it had knocked over her trash. For DEEP’s guide on living with black bears,...
SHERMAN, CT
Register Citizen

Puerto Rican Day Parade makes full return to Bridgeport Sunday

BRIDGEPORT — Sunday will be a return of sorts for Daniel Colon, a freestyle singer who goes by the name Diddle D and is performing at the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Parade. “I did a show a couple of years ago back home but this really feels more like a homecoming to me. This is a dream for me,” Colon said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Family film classics come to Milford’s Downtown

MILFORD — Downtown will be coming alive with the sounds of movies. The Downtown Milford Business Association is once again hosting its family summer movie night series with a film every Wednesday through the end of the month. The films start at 8 p.m. at the Fowler Field pavilion.
Eyewitness News

Episode 4 of Mommyhood Unscripted is out now

Channel 3 Ice Cream social heads to Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream. On today's Amazing K9 Duos, we meet Sgt. Carlson and K9 Bane of the Cromwell Police Department. Deadly boating incident in Portland under investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Frisbie's Dairy Barn. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire at Hebron supermarket...
CROMWELL, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Luxury Streetwear Clothing Brand Exploding Across Region; For Business Launched in Connecticut, Giving Back is Priority

Summer has been off to a hot start for Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of the popular luxury streetwear brand DK Movement. In addition to multiple radio and television appearances and a feature story in CT Fashion magazine, to highlight their exploding brand - which urges purchasers to Become Your Best Self - they’ve launched multiple initiatives to give back to their local community, including meeting with middle school-age youth earlier this month at a Career Day at the local Boys & Girls Club and contributing funds to support a local homeless shelter, Agape House.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Scribe

1458 E Main St 3

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop across the street and around the corner. It is a 10 minute drive to Bridgeport Downtown. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

