WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: CT Free Summer at the Museum

Did you see the event called 'Blunts & Bingo' appear in your social media feeds last night? It caught my attention after fellow group members shared the homemade flyer on Waterbury-related Facebook & Instagram groups. 'Blunts & Bingo' was scheduled from 6:30PM to 10:30 PM, on July 10, 2022, at...
If you’ve driven by the stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk in the past few years by Baci Deli and directly across the street from Utopia, you may have noticed signs of life in the old John’s Diner. The skinny on John’s Diner dates back to 1927 when...
Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is happy to reinstate the popular Dive-In Movie Night at Bridgeport City Pool. Featured poolside on the big screen will be the Disney PIXAR flick, "Luca." Arrive at 7 p.m. or anytime after for family swim time. The movie will start at dusk and can be...
In August 2021, David Owen of The New Yorker published an article that declared WPKN-FM in Bridgeport to be “the greatest radio station in the world.” It was a highly subjective opinion, of course, but Owen’s celebration of the community-supported station’s free-form programming made a cogent argument about how this eclectic station was able to maintain its originality and spirit during a time when too much of radio broadcasting has become stale and predictable.
This summer, check out one (or more!) of these outdoor movie nights planned throughout Fairfield County. Some events will have refreshments available for sale, but many encourage you to bring along your own picnic. Bring snacks and drinks, a blanket or chairs, and have a fun evening with your family!
SHERMAN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you live in Sherman or the surrounding areas, be on the look out for a bear in your area. Channel 3 viewer, Sandra LeClerc, spotted this bear early Sunday morning after it had knocked over her trash. For DEEP’s guide on living with black bears,...
BRIDGEPORT — Sunday will be a return of sorts for Daniel Colon, a freestyle singer who goes by the name Diddle D and is performing at the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Parade. “I did a show a couple of years ago back home but this really feels more like a homecoming to me. This is a dream for me,” Colon said.
MILFORD — Downtown will be coming alive with the sounds of movies. The Downtown Milford Business Association is once again hosting its family summer movie night series with a film every Wednesday through the end of the month. The films start at 8 p.m. at the Fowler Field pavilion.
Channel 3 Ice Cream social heads to Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream. On today's Amazing K9 Duos, we meet Sgt. Carlson and K9 Bane of the Cromwell Police Department. Deadly boating incident in Portland under investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Frisbie's Dairy Barn. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire at Hebron supermarket...
(WTNH) – A woman from Waterbury is dancing through her workday at construction sites and creating smiles among drivers across the state. Driving through a construction zone can be stressful. Dolly Torres, known as “Dancing Dolly,” makes it better by turning it into a “fun zone.” With her dance moves and contagious smile, drivers instantly […]
A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
SOUTHINGTON – Lauren Josenhans, owner of StellaLuna LLC, said she opened her shop to bring a mystical experience to the local community. “To us, we are so much more than a crystal shop,” Josenhans said. “We have been practicing witches for decades.”. Josenhans said she was inspired...
Summer has been off to a hot start for Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of the popular luxury streetwear brand DK Movement. In addition to multiple radio and television appearances and a feature story in CT Fashion magazine, to highlight their exploding brand - which urges purchasers to Become Your Best Self - they’ve launched multiple initiatives to give back to their local community, including meeting with middle school-age youth earlier this month at a Career Day at the local Boys & Girls Club and contributing funds to support a local homeless shelter, Agape House.
A packed College Street Music Hall on Thursday night was treated to a three-act evening of deeply soulful music that encompassed New Haven music heroes Phat Astronaut and culminated in the now-seminal Philadephia hip hop act the Roots. The night started with a set from DJ Buck of Hartford’s own...
A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
