Life Time to build athletic club with opening expected in 2024 in Westlake

The Cannon Team consistently ranks first in the region as a luxury Keller Williams group, according to a company spokesperson. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Cannon Team of Keller Williams Realty is moving to a new location on Preston Road. The offices will be located at 5933 Preston Road, Ste. 300, Frisco in the newly developed Preston at Wade Crossing. The Cannon Team is a group of Keller Williams realtors founded by Christie and Kevin Cannon. The team specializes in home sales in Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Little Elm, Prosper and North Dallas, according to a company spokesperson. Christie Cannon is one of the top 100 realtors in the country with Keller Williams according to her website and her team provides house marketing, photography and professional staging to clients.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO