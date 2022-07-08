ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, TX

Life Time to build athletic club with opening expected in 2024 in Westlake

By Sara Rodia
 3 days ago
The Life Time athletic country club being constructed in Westlake will have an indoor pool. (Courtesy Life Time) Life Time, an athletic country club with more than 150 locations across the country, is set to build a location at 2902 Sam School Road, Westlake, according to a filing with the Texas...

