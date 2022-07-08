ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Search for missing boat captain continues in Chautauqua County

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie. According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced....

erienewsnow.com

Man Overboard in Ripley, NY perplexes local Fishermen

U.S. Coast Guard Captain and owner of Nemesis Sport Fishing, Joe Nemet, is still perplexed by how a boat captain in Ripley, NY, went overboard while on the waters of Lake Erie Thursday. “This seems to be a freak accident. I know the way we operate our boats, there's pretty...
RIPLEY, NY
wesb.com

Man Tragically Dies in Chautauqua Lake

A man has tragically died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon. The Fluvanna Fire Department, County Dive Team, Chautauqua County EMS, and sheriff’s deputies all responded to the lake near Martha’s Vineyard, in the Town of Ellery, where the man was eventually found unresponsive in the water.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Man dies after falling into Chautaqua Lake

ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Police are investigating a fatal incident that happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The Fluvanna Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, local deputies, and the county dive team responded to reports of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake. The man was...
YourErie

Search underway for reported missing boater in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The search is on Thursday for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County. Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a fishing charter boat and did not resurface.  […]
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash in Conneaut Township

A single-vehicle crash killed a man and injured two women early Sunday morning in Conneaut Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 18 just south of Pennside Rd. around 3:21 a.m. A Toyota car was heading south at a high speed when it left the...
CONNEAUT, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Search for Fishing Boat Captain who Fell in Lake Erie Unsuccessful

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie Thursday morning has been unsuccessful. It happened a half-mile off the shoreline from Barcelona Pier/Ripley around 8:30 a.m. Searchers said the charter boat captain fell into the water while trying to unhook a fish from a line and...
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

2022 North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival wraps up

The North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival wrapped up on Saturday. This festival was a return to normal. The annual fundraiser festival featured all of the traditional favorites including rides, games, food, and the Cherry Festival parade. The parade began at 2 p.m. on Main Street and featured our very own JET 24 news crew. This […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Building fire gets out of control during fire training in Girard

A.F. Dobler Hose Company recently acquired a building that they have used to conduct multiple fire rescue scenario classes including a live burn. On Saturday morning, crews utilizing the building held a live burn class with said building. A ladder truck and engine were dispatched to the scene and waited behind the Giant Eagle in […]
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation in Silver Creek Leads to Arrest of Salamanca Man

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested following a physical altercation Saturday morning at an address in the Village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 9:30 AM and determined that 22-year-old Elijah Miller of Salamanca allegedly engaged in the altercation against another person inside the home. Miller was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 10 Towns In Chautauqua County Will Allow Legal Sales

As New York State is working to set up the infrastructure to allow sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out, by passing a local law, can at any time decide to opt-in. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Plane Heading to Buffalo DIverted

(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said. Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit. An aircraft rescue and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Male victim stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, near the intersection of Greene Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. The victim was reportedly on a porch when the stabbing happened. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear serious, per the BPD. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Car Hits Pole, Splits in Two, Driver Survives!

A beautiful summer's day is a perfect opportunity to step back and think about how lucky we are to be alive. That feeling may ring true for some more than others. Take, for example, the driver of a car who was driving along Route 20 in North Kingsville, Ohio last week. His compact car, a Honda Civic, left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The car hit a mound of grass and dirt and became airborne. The car twisted sideways in mid-air. It then slammed into a utility pole.
NORTH KINGSVILLE, OH

