NEW YORK - Video shows a suspect snatching car keys out of a man's hand in his Brooklyn driveway and taking off in his vehicle.It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.Police say a 71-year-old man had just parked his SUV in his driveway when a young man ran up to him and tried to take his car keys out of his hand.Surveillance video shows the suspect and the victim struggling before the suspect punches the victim in the face and takes the keys.The suspect then gets into the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO