Ottawa woman killed in I-35 crash

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Ottawa woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Osage County.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma J. Kissinger, 64, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on I-35 near milepost 164 when for unknown reasons the Dodge Caravan she was driving left the road and rolled.

The crash happened at 8:50 a.m. On Thursday, July 7.

Kissinger was transported by the Osage County EMS to Overland Park Hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office reported in a statement that Kissinger later died from her injuries.