NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO