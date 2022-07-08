ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Preventive health behaviors among people with suicide ideation using nationwide cross-sectional data in South Korea

By Myung Ki
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to investigate the association between suicide ideation and health-related behaviors and preventive health service use behaviors. We used data from the 2017 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES), a nationally representative survey. The final sample included 4486 participants aged 40Â years or older. Preventive health behaviors...

