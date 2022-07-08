ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USPS new prices set to take effect

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Starting this weekend, sending mail through U.S. Postal Service will cost more. The price of a first-class forever stamp is going up from 58 cents to 60...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 9

Bojack
3d ago

I reside in this area, and the mail service stinks! When regular letter carriers are off, the fill ins, take several hours to get to my neighborhood!

Reply(1)
2
Related
click orlando

Here’s why it’s going to cost you more to send snail mail

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sending traditional mail is going to cost you more. Starting on Sunday, the United States Postal Service is raising the price of postage. A first-class mail Forever stamp now costs 60 cents to purchase, which is up 2 cents per stamp. [TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closed...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC. If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Competitive is Orlando’s Rental Market?

Cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, and some are facing high competition among apartment-dwellers looking for a new place to call home, including here in Orlando. In fact, Orlando is the country’s 3rd most competitive rental market, thanks to its high rental renewal rates and low apartment availability, according to a recent RentCafe report.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Usps#U S Postal Service#Americans
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hawaiian Airlines ending service between Orlando and Honolulu after less than two years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its service between Orlando and Honolulu less than two years after launching non-stop flights at Orlando International Airport. In a tweet to a passenger whose flight was canceled, Hawaiian Airlines said: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plans. We have made the difficult decision to suspend our flights between Orlando and Honolulu."
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Rapid growth paves way for property tax reduction in Sumter County

A proposed Sumter County 2022-23 budget would provide staffing for ambulances and cut the property tax rate while increasing general fund expenditures. Commissioners are expected to take their first look at the proposed $310-million budget Tuesday morning. Final adoption is scheduled in late September after two public hearings. The 2022-23 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Why is rent so high across the Bay Area?

TAMPA, Fla. - Rent increases have become more common and bigger recently leaving many asking what's behind the skyrocketing prices. New research conducted by a Florida International University economist says the cost of rent in the Bay Area has gone up about 17 percent in the last year. "I can...
TAMPA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

11 Airlines Confirmed For the NEW Terminal at Orlando Airport

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many flights canceled and some airlines change their flight change policy due to the large number of cancellations. In more positive airline news, another airline announced nonstop flights to Orlando recently, and now we’ve got a confirmed list of all the airlines that will be flying into Orlando International Airport’s new terminal coming soon!
ORLANDO, FL
wdayradionow.com

Three fired Disney workers sue company

(Kissimmee, FL) -- Disney World is being hit with a lawsuit over its COVID policies. Three workers who were fired from Disney World sued the company last week, claiming the company violated their religious freedom. The plaintiffs say Disney fired them after they refused to wear a mask or get the COVID vaccine due to their religious beliefs.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

I can understand Mr. Meyer’s frustration. Unfortunately, he bought the problem on himself when he elected to purchase the home knowing it’s proximity to the Turnpike. If he had spent a little more time on the property prior to purchasing it he would have heard the noise level and had the opportunity to make a decision to purchase a home further away from the Turnpike and its noise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
kennythepirate.com

What to expect at Orlando International Airport new Terminal C

Take a look at when Orlando International Airport opens Terminal C along with all the cool upgrades, shops, and dining here. The Orlando airport (MCO) is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy