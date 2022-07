All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the McKinney Margarita Stroll, guests will receive a Margarita Stroll taster and a map to direct them to the mouthwatering stops. There are 15 stops with a variety of tastings of delicious margaritas. Also within the map are five bonus stops that will have samples of a variety of items like Bloody Marys, craft beer, and other surprises.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO