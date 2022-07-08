ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Improv Arlington presents Red Grant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

Related
Dallas Museum of Art presents Bosco Sodi: "La fuerza del Destino" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi.
Fort Works Art presents Crystal Wagner: "Sublime" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Works Art will present artist Crystal Wagner’s second solo exhibition, "Sublime." Wagner is a full-time interdisciplinary artist whose work builds worlds by incorporating textural materials and the natural movement of bodies through temporary landscapes. Wagner will be creating a large-scale, site-specific installation for the gallery, sponsored by Gallery of Dreams.
Dallas emarks on a journey to NYC

Daisy Close is a singer and actress based in Dallas, Texas. Recently the rising star was chosen as a First Place Winner for the American Protege International Music Vocal Competition 2022. "It's an honor in itself to have just won first place in the region, then the state, then the country, but to be named as a first-place winner in the world is truly an honor," Close said. "It has been a long audition process, but I couldn't be more grateful for this entire experience. After winning first place, I am headed to perform at Carnegie Hall as a soloist this December as part of the Winners Circle." Next month Close will move to New York to train in voice and acting at The Juilliard School. She talked with us about her ambitions and her message for others to dream big.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, "Slip Zone" charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. The exhibition reevaluates the art historical legacy of the era to encompass the simultaneous and intersecting strands of international movements, including Japanese Gutai and Mono-ha, Korean Dansaekhwa, and Brazilian Neoconcretism.
Fine Arts Chamber Players presents Basically Beethoven Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Basically Beethoven Festival was Fine Arts Chamber Players’ inaugural concert series. Since 1981, the festival has provided North Texas with free chamber music concerts during the month of July, a traditionally slow time for arts events in Dallas. The Festival features professional musicians from local ensembles performing a diverse range of music.
Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
Plano Symphony Orchestra presents Summer Family Concert Series: Let's Dance

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present their Summer Family Concert Series. Performers from the Plano Symphony Brass & Percussion will perform two daytime concerts encompassing the theme "Let’s Dance!" Music for the performances will include pieces from popular movies like Encanto, Aladdin, Moana, and more.
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
Keeping The Last Blockbuster Alive

In 1985, the first Blockbuster opened in Dallas, Texas. By the mid-2000s, there were over 9,000 stores worldwide. Now, there is only one, and a Plano man helps keep the be-kind-rewind dream alive. Plano’s Dave Carrera was one of the first customers at the original Blockbuster. According to The Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
FORT WORTH, TX
Chick-fil-A drive-thru propels engineer’s landscaping business

Ian MacLean didn’t intend to preside over a landscaping business that would be celebrating two decades in business this year. “God got us through a lot of challenges to get to 20 years, and beat all the statistics that you hear small businesses have to face,” he said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
‘We’re stoked’: Dickies Skate Plaza construction gets rolling

For years, Magnolia Skate Shop owner Bobby Wilson envisioned a skate park in inner city Fort Worth. Now that construction has started, he and the skate community are in joyous disbelief. “I would take that route every single day and think, ‘This is going to be a skate park.’ Two...
FORT WORTH, TX
7709 Harbor Drive, Rowlett, Dallas County, TX, 75088

Beautifully single story home situated just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and features recently installed wood-look laminate floors throughout with tile in wet areas, fresh interior paint and popcorn ceiling removed. Great floor plan for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in the light filled kitchen highlighted by updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and ample counter-top space. The inviting living room has a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard and patio. A wonderful secondary living space is located off the entry and could be used as a study or play space for kids. Make your way to the spacious primary retreat complete with a bright en suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home conveniently located by Lake Ray Hubbard, the 190 George Bush Tollway, Shopping and Restaurants. Welcome home!
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

