ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Purina Presents: Meet Cutie and Tangerine in Pet of the Week

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEwzX_0gYosPSk00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to two pets from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Cutie and Tangerine are two sister cats around three years old who came to the shelter at the same time. The shelter says they are both very friendly and get along well with other cats.

They’re also described as outgoing and just ready to find a forever home, preferably together, the shelter says.

Cutie and Tangerine are nice and healthy, heat well, but could maybe lose a little weight, the shelter says.

The two sisters are fixed, microchipped, tested and ready to go to a new home.

If you’re interested in taking Cutie, Tangerine, or both home, you can visit the shelter’s website and fill out an application that will be reviewed for approval.

Once approved, the shelter will call and invite you for a visit to see if you’re a good pairing!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘BAALA: Tale of Kanha’ tickets on sale now at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are on sale now for the Walton Arts Center’s upcoming dance production of “BAALA: Tale of Kanha.”. According to a press release, the Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance and the Ra-ve Cultural Foundation are presenting the story of “action, romance and thrills” performed by local dancers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Pets & Animals
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Filmed by Bike Film Festival coming to Victory Theatre

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pedal It Forward will be hosting the Filmed by Bike Film Festival at the Historic Victory Theater on Saturday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. According to a press release, the festival “brings together a wildly diverse collection of films that inspire and delight.” Every May, Filmed by Bike hosts an extensive film festival weekend in their hometown of Portland, Oregon with more than 60 films, six movie programs, bike rides, visiting filmmakers, parties and more.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Purina Presents#Meet Cutie#Nexstar Media Inc
point2homes.com

27 Stronsay CIR, Bella Vista, Benton County, AR, 72715

No need to wait on building when you can buy this less than 2 year old home on a large fenced flat lot in beautiful NW Bella Vista. The lot offers a wide range of possibilities to customize the back yard in the open area for a garden or perhaps you could add a water feature beneath one of the large shade trees. Inside you'll find the home nicely appointed with modern colors and finishings. Be sure to check out the bonus room above the garage that could be used as an additional bedroom or office space combined with its own 1/2 bath. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of NWA yet quick access to the bypass or Business 71, this house will make a great home for years to come.
BELLA VISTA, AR
5NEWS

Hammerhead worms popping up across our area

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you have ever come across a hammerhead worm, the sight of it may have resembled something out of a sci-fi movie. "I did not exactly know what it was. I had never seen anything like this before," said Chanel Driscoll Rosenberg, a Fort Smith resident.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Why Haven't You Visited Timeless Oddities and Curiosities?

Back in 2020, when I tried to launch my own local publication in the midst of the pandemic, there was a unique new shop in downtown Fort Smith that I did a piece about. Timeless Oddities and Curiosities caught my attention because they took over the former location of the tea room on the corner of Garrison Ave. Take one look at this shop, and you'll know right away that it's not your normal vanilla style retailer, and that's okay.
FORT SMITH, AR
WAFF

Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts

New details in personnel file of former Huntsville cop. WAFF requested the personnel file for the former Huntsville Police officer on January 13. The file was received on July 8. Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT. A Lauderdale County grand...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe

Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Public Theatre to present ‘Disaster!’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will present “Disaster!,” by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick; Concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci; Additional Material by Drew Geraci on July 29-31, August 4-7, and 11-14. According to a press release, “Disaster!” is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s. “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” are just a few of the hits in this musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy