Purina Presents: Meet Cutie and Tangerine in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to two pets from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Cutie and Tangerine are two sister cats around three years old who came to the shelter at the same time. The shelter says they are both very friendly and get along well with other cats.

They’re also described as outgoing and just ready to find a forever home, preferably together, the shelter says.

Cutie and Tangerine are nice and healthy, heat well, but could maybe lose a little weight, the shelter says.

The two sisters are fixed, microchipped, tested and ready to go to a new home.

If you’re interested in taking Cutie, Tangerine, or both home, you can visit the shelter’s website and fill out an application that will be reviewed for approval.

Once approved, the shelter will call and invite you for a visit to see if you’re a good pairing!

