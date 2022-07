All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, "Slip Zone" charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. The exhibition reevaluates the art historical legacy of the era to encompass the simultaneous and intersecting strands of international movements, including Japanese Gutai and Mono-ha, Korean Dansaekhwa, and Brazilian Neoconcretism.

1 DAY AGO