ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

DUI checkpoints coming to Clearfield County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb9Wg_0gYorocE00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints during the month of August.

PSP Troop C in Clearfield said these DUI checkpoints will focus on removing both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.

State police will advertise in advance with signs announcing the upcoming checkpoint, which is a requirement in Pennsylvania that police have to follow.

Drivers can expect the checkpoint to be brief. A driver will be asked to supply their license and may also be asked to supply vehicle registration and insurance.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Although the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” the Commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.

Comments / 2

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baby found dead in Beaver County pool

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a baby is dead after it was found in a pool in Beaver County. Chippewa Township police said that they responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m. The baby was found inside of a pool on Braun Road in Chippewa Township. Officers...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Clearfield County, PA
WTAJ

Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 8 that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA woman loses $46,698 in Wells Fargo scam, police

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a woman in Pike County lost $46,968.00 in a Wells Fargo scam on June 28. According to officials, a 67-year-old woman received a Microsoft message on her computer saying her computer has been breached. Investigators said the victim then spoke to a fake Microsoft employee […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Woman on drugs runs into creek to avoid police

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman after they say she was high on drugs, crashed her car against a wall, and ran into a creek to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched to Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Pennsylvania State Police#Checkpoints#Commonwealth#The U S Constitution#The Supreme Court
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

18 hour police standoff ends in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overnight police standoff in Bedford County ended with a man being taken into custody. The 18 hour standoff began Thursday night around 10 p.m. at a home along South Scrubgrass Road in Imler where multiple people were held up. For hours, authorities tried...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents of Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they had lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania. Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up […]
WOODLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Cambria County motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man pleaded guilty to charges Friday morning after a 2021 deadly motorcycle crash. David Kelly Myers, 58, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and a traffic violation after a woman was killed when she was stuck under his crashed motorcycle. Although his sentencing is scheduled for August 22, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Law inspired by Johnstown K-9 Titan’s death closer to becoming reality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation that was inspired by the death of a Johnstown police dog is on the verge of becoming law, according to state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown). “As a dog lover and former police chief, I’m very aware of the valuable contributions these animals make,” Rigby, the author of House Bill 940, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within their coverage area. The checkpoint will be held within the month of August 2022. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the commonwealth. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police arrested five people at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. The checkpoint was set up in West Mead Township on Saturday night, but troopers did not disclose the name of the road. Roving patrols were also used. Out...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy