Crawfordsville, IA

Washington Sheriff’s Office Crawfordsville Man Wanted in Illinois

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-one-year-old Eric Copeland of Crawfordsville at his home in Crawfordsville Wednesday at 7:18 am. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed...

www.kciiradio.com

Related
kciiradio.com

More Charges Come in Against Crawfordsville Man

Twenty-one-year-old Eric Copeland of Crawfordsville is currently being held at the Washington County Jail after being arrested on July 6th for a pair of Class D felonies. The initial charges against Copeland were possession with intent to deliver marijuana less than 50KG and failure to affix a tax stamp, both carrying a possible five-year prison sentence and a $7,500 fine. At the time of his arrest, Copeland also had a warrant out of Henderson County, Illinois, for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Johnson County Metro Bomb Team Removes Suspicious Package

On Tuesday, July 5, Iowa City Police Department Officers responded to GuideLink Center at 300 Southgate Avenue in Iowa City. Law enforcement was called to GuideLink Center after an individual went into the building and began physically assaulting staff members. Once officers arrived on scene the individual began assaulting law...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect assisted in May shooting

A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she assisted in a shooting in May. Trayounce McGowan faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and control of a firearm by a felon, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Photo Mounting Day Hosted by Washington Extension Office

The Washington County Extension Office will host a 4-H photo mounting day on the fairgrounds at Washington County Extension Office. The meeting will be open to all 4-H’ers who want to prepare their photography exhibits for the upcoming Washington County Fair. Materials will be available for purchase, along with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Convicted felon shot victim at convenience store

A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Kicked Victim in the Face While Robbing Him

An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim last month at Foster Park in Ottumwa. 19-year-old Kenory Michael has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony. On June 28 at approximately 4:20 PM, police say Michael kicked the...
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Cows in the Road Caused a Pair of Wrecks

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a pair of cars that had hit cows on Highway 1 at 9:30 pm on Thursday. Washington Rescue, Brighton Fire, and Brighton QRS responded to the scene. One person was transported to the Washington County Hospital for further evaluation. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA

