Music

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Gets New Remix by Oneohtrix Point Never: Listen

By Jazz Monroe
 3 days ago
Oneohtrix Point Never, a prominent co-producer on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM, has remixed the album intro. Check out the track (and its funky cover art) below. Oneohtrix...

Pitchfork

Cardi B Releases New Song “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Listen

Cardi B has shared her new song “Hot Shit,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk. It’s produced by Tay Keith. Check it out below. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, Cardi B revealed that it’s “a little bit older than ‘WAP’” and was originally recorded in 2019. She discussed West’s contribution to the track coming together in the recent past:
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the duo first released in 1972. The song appears as part of Jack Antonoff’s curated collection for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters today (July 1). Check it out along with the rest of the soundtrack—which includes a Minions version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” alongside other ’70s covers—below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Flume Enlists Mount Kimbie and Zelooperz for “Palaces” Remix: Listen

Earlier this year, Flume issued his latest full-length Palaces. Now, the Australian producer has released the first string of reworks for a remix version of the LP. The record includes an update on the title track from London duo Mount Kimbie and Detroit rapper Zelooperz (both the original and remixed editions feature additional vocals from Damon Albarn). Check out Mount Kimbie’s “Die Cuts Remix” of “Palaces” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yaya Bey Releases New Video for “Big Daddy Ya”: Watch

Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

Machine Gun Kelly released his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), chronicling the rapper’s life over the past two years around the time of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout albums. During one part of the documentary, MGK recalls Lil Wayne smoking 15 blunts in the studio before recording his verse on their “Drug Dealer” collaboration.
MUSIC
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Reel and her look is absolutely everything!. Taking to the platform, the beauty posted a video of herself donning a black blazer mini dress and gold pointed toe heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a loose pony tail to show off her gorgeous face. In the video, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and walking toward her hubby, Steve Harvey, who looked just as dapper, donned a black and gold suit to match his wife’s fly. The couple looked as dashing as ever while spending time in Paris and putting their love on full display.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Transforms Into Seductive Catwoman At 2022 Essence Music Festival: Watch

Nicki Minaj, 39, made a lasting impression as a headline performer at the Essence Music Festival on July 1! The rapper took the stage in a sexy Catwoman inspired outfit as she entertained the New Orleans, LA crowd of music fans at Caesars Superdome. The superstar channeled Halle Berry‘s 2004 film for the dramatic opening, which included a face cover and cat ears as she writhed around the stage in a latex bodysuit with gloves. During the set, she performed all her major hits like “Beez in the Trap,” and “Moment 4 Life,” even bringing out Lil’ Wayne for throwback hit “High School.”
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

