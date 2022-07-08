ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella Softball Dominates Oskaloosa in Regional Playoff Opener

By Andrew Schneider
Cover picture for the articleThe Pella softball team earned their first postseason win in four years in impressive fashion to kick off the Class 4A regional bracket, defeating Oskaloosa 14-4 Thursday, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. A fielding error in the bottom of the 1st gave the home team a 1-0 lead,...

Top Ranked Winterset Ousts Pella SB Team

Pella’s defense faltered Saturday night in a 9-2 softball loss to #1 Winterset in a class 4A regional semifinal as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed five errors in the second and third innings combined as the Huskies scored all nine runs in those two frames to take control.
Hawkettes rout C.R. Kennedy behind timely hitting, Rusher’s strong effort

The Ankeny softball team didn’t need a lot of help from its opponent on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Hawkettes got some anyway. Ankeny pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six errors by visiting Cedar Rapids Kennedy to defeat the Cougars, 13-2, in five innings in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
Pella Hosts Newton in 3A Baseball Round of 32

Following the program’s first postseason win since 2016, the Pella baseball team now has eyes on a much shorter turnaround between victories and a deeper playoff run Monday when they host conference opponent Newton in the Class 3A Substate 7 semifinals. The Dutch and Cardinals played all three of...
Pella Baseball Knocks Off Panthers in Substate Opener

It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
Knoxville Softball Season Ends Against Fairfield

The #12 Knoxville softball team never found their footing in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals against #13 Fairfield, falling 10-2 in a postseason game heard live on 95.3 KNIA Saturday. The Trojans used speed and took advantage of two Panther errors to score five runs in the first inning. From...
Norwalk Softball Keeps Postseason Alive with 5-1 Over Xavier

The Norwalk High School softball team took care of business Saturday night defeating Cedar. Rapids Xavier 5-1 in the Class 4A Region 6 Semi-final. The Warriors were led on the night by Ace pitcher Zadie Wadle who only surrendered one run on two hits in 7 innings of work. The game was scoreless through four innings until a one out walk in the 5th was followed up by a Kaylee Cary 2 run home run that would give the Warriors the lead they would never relinquish.
Knoxville Softball Hosts Fairfield In 4A Regional Semi-Final

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad will get its regional action underway tonight as the Panthers host Fairfield. Knoxville has had and will admit to having an up and down season. While the Panthers have spent most of the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union top 15, they have not had it easy. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turning point of the season was a loss to Pella Christian, where not a lot went well, and it showed the players were ready to get things in order.
Pella Christian Softball Season Ends at Van Meter

The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
Indianola Parks and Rec Flag Football Registration Due Friday

The registration deadline for Indianola Parks and Recreation Flag Football Leagues is this Friday. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News leagues are available for boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grades, and are non-contact leagues playing on a shortened field. The leagues are a six-week program that includes two weeks of practices and four weeks of games, and is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of August 15th. Find more information about registration, schedules, and equipment below.
Racing Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
Pilcher delivers walk-off winner after 14-inning marathon against Newton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Keely Pilcher delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday night, knocking a come-backer to the pitcher's circle, with scored Duanna Coyle from third base. The run ended a 14-inning marathon game between the Saints and Newton. Xavier advances to the Regional semifinals where they will...
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The 10th annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler says the event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
Four Cyclones named to preseason all-Big 12 team

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State had four players named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, announced today by the Big 12 Conference. Senior tight end Jared Rus, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and offensive lineman Trevor Downing earned a spot on the offensive side of the ball, while defensive end Will McDonald IV was also named to the team.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson College Director of Sport Performance

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College Director of Sport Performance Sam Schmitz about training in the offseason, how to work out efficiently, and advice to younger athletes. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
Resurrected Tin Bologna Nationals Returned to Pella Saturday

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Pella Saturday. Resurrected Tin celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Bologna Nationals. The celebration included a show and shine for more than 300 cars of all eras, prizes, contests, and a party at Lake Red Rock to end the festivities.
Putt Putt and Pints Classing Coming in August

The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is coming in August, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information, including registration fee and participating businesses, click below.
Knoxville Booster Club to Hold Annual Golf tournament

The Knoxville Booster Club will hold its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, August 20, at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville. Barry Smith of the Knoxville Booster Club spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the tournament. “This is our fourth year holding the tournament. This year’s tournament will be on...
