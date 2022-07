The Salem Community Theatre performance of Biloxi Blues opens this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and continues next weekend. Michelle Barbee directs the play. “It is a show that is poignant, it’s a coming of age story. It addresses a lot of issues that we haven’t really dealt with on the Salem Theater stage before. It’s not foul at all. It’s not out of bounds. But it’s actual, it’s real. Neil Simon is one of the best playwrights I think in all of America and we are just so fortunate to be able to bring it here.”

SALEM, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO