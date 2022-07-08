Salem 8u Opens Colt World Series Today In Marion

The Salem 8u Wildcats advanced to Sunday’s semifinal of the Pinto 8u International Baseball Classic held at Rent One Park in Marion. After splitting a pair of games on Friday to open the tournament, Salem won both their games Saturday with a win over Marion 8-7 and then beating Murphysboro 14-5.
Salem grad Dawson Linder has been selected by PhD Hoops to represent the United States international basketball competition on the Puerto Rico Challenge Tour this month. Out of a pool of players, Dawson was chosen for this tour based on his playing ability, character and desire to be a part of this once in a lifetime experience.
The Salem 12u made a valiant comeback winning 2 straight elimination games, but fell to Olney last night at Mt Carmel 16-0 to complete their post season run. In the loss, Salem only had 3 hits, singles from Drake Rector, Damon Jennings and Landon White. On Saturday, Salem eliminated Mt...
Salem grad Riley Martin picked up his 4th win of the season improving to 4-3 as the South Bend Cubs picked up a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Martin worked 2 innings allowing 0 hits and 0 runs with 2 strikeouts to lower his ERA to 4.98.
This week, 13 families from our area are headed to the National Bowling Junior Gold Championship Tournament held in Michigan. Today is the U20 competition with Salem’s Alec Blaydes, Brighton Lucas and Gavin Winkler will compete. On Saturday Salem Bowl hosted a fundraiser while also collecting donations, baking goods,...
The Salem 10u returns to Lawrence County tonight for the final game of the District Tournament as they take on Olney in a winner-take-all contest, with the winner advancing to the Salem Sectional. The Wildcats were in the driver’s seat after Saturday’s 11-0 win over Mt Carmel to get into...
Janet Elaine Kesterson, age 69, of Salem, Illinois, formerly of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away at 5:24 P.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Illinois. She was born on November 3, 1952, in Salem, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond D. and Bertie Lou (Donoho) Taylor. She...
The IHSA released the upcoming football schedules for the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats will once again open with the Shrine Game played in Centralia this year. In fact 4 of the Cats first 5 games will be on the road. In Week 2 they travel to Alton Marquette before their first home game of the year in Week 3 against Olney.
Patricia Ann “Pat” Pawlisa, age 82, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:58 P.M., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on September 25, 1939, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence and Maxine (Hiltibidal) Nelms. She married Thomas L. “Tom” Pawlisa in Mount Vernon, Illinois, and he survives her in Centralia, Illinois.
BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
Rain forced the cancellation of both the Salem 12u and 10u District baseball games. The 12u were rained out of their elimination game against Mt Carmel, they will move that to tonight. The semifinal game Robinson was leading Olney 9-1 in the bottom of the 5th when they were interrupted by the weather. They will finish up their game tonight at 5pm followed by Salem and Mt Carmel at 7.
A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
The City of Salem will be oil and chipping on Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, weather permitting, in the following areas. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7 a.m. on these days. Roads scheduled for oil and chipping on Tuesday, July 12th:
A rural Centralia home was damaged in a Sunday morning fire. The Centralia Fire Protection District was called to the Jeff Skibinski home at 1617 Green Street Road near Ross Acres when a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house. Firemen found a working fire in one bedroom of the...
Any self respecting nerd should schedule a trip to southern Illinois ASAP. It should be noted that I am using the term "nerd" here in the most non-pejorative way possible. I myself am a proud nerd that has been a part of a Dungeons and Dragons campaign for about a year now. My current character is named Sinbad the Sailor. He's currently a level 4 half-orc that is the Captain of a ship our party commandeered off the coast of Saltmarsh, so I guess you could say that things are going pretty well.
Brenda Sue Murdach, 67, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois passed away peacefully July 8, 2022, lovingly care for in the home of her daughter Becky with the help of two special nieces, Rachel Voss and Jennifer Bullock. No formal visitation or service is planned at this time. The burial will be...
Cairo is the southernmost city in Illinois located along the Mississippi River near the state borders of Missouri and Kentucky. During the 1800s, in the height of the steamboat industry boom, the town of Cairo was thriving. At it's peak, the population was around 15,000 people.
(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
Several projects in southern Illinois parks will receive state grant funds to develop and improve recreational facilities. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds combined with local matching funds.
A 28-foot pull behind a camper trailer was destroyed by fire when it caught fire and burned early Friday morning. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the trailer was fully involved when firemen arrived on the scene. The ownership of the camper has not been determined. It was on property...
