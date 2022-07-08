Otsego-area man sentenced for sex abuse, child porn crimes

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ostego-area man was sentenced to decades in prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, Steven Lee Foupht was sentenced to 50 to 75 years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Froupht, of Otsego Township, was arrested on Nov. 10. Deputies had received a tip that he had child porn on his phone.

They got search warrants and found what they called a “large amount” of child porn, some of which they say Froupht downloaded and some of which they say he created with two separate victims.

