ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Otsego-area man sentenced for sex abuse, child porn crimes

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdoIR_0gYooX6200

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ostego-area man was sentenced to decades in prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, Steven Lee Foupht was sentenced to 50 to 75 years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Froupht, of Otsego Township, was arrested on Nov. 10. Deputies had received a tip that he had child porn on his phone.

They got search warrants and found what they called a “large amount” of child porn, some of which they say Froupht downloaded and some of which they say he created with two separate victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

A mother charged with the death of her child

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A prosecutor says a western Michigan woman charged with the murder and child abuse of her malnourished 15-year-old son subjected him to ice baths that contributed to his death. Forty-three-year-old Shanda Vander Ark of Norton Shores was arraigned Friday on open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of Timothy Ferguson.
NORTON SHORES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Muskegon inmate dies after fight in prison restroom

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An inmate has died following a dispute at a Muskegon prison Wednesday night. The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says Zachary Luttrull went inside another inmate’s cell at Brooks Correctional Facility when the pair got into a fight, which continued outside the cell and into the community restroom.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Ostego#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox17

Authorities release photos of 2nd suspect in EGR home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety officials have released photos of the second suspect connected to Thursday’s home invasion in East Grand Rapids. The alleged break-in took place on Cambridge Boulevard in the morning. We’re told one suspect was taken into custody but the other suspect eluded officers.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

MI Woman Charged After Son Dies, Tortured With Ice Baths and More

A Muskegon County woman was charged this past week with the death of her 15-year-old son. 43-year-old Shanda Vander Ark of Norton shores was charged on Friday with murder and first-degree child abuse. 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson died on Wednesday after being severely malnourished and subjected to a number of ice...
WOOD TV8

MDOC: Prison inmate died after fight with other inmate

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A prison inmate died after fighting with another inmate at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Wednesday. Prison officials have identified him as Zachary Daniel Luttrull. His family has been notified. The Michigan Department of Corrections says Luttrull went into another inmate’s cell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo's Northside sees 3 shootings in 3 days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three shootings in three days in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, including one during a youth basketball tournament, are causing concern among residents. The latest shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of 1400 N. Church St. A male was shot multiple times and was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

GRPD: Suspect in teen’s shooting arrested in Georgia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July has been arrested out of state, police say. The suspect was arrested in Georgia Friday morning, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said. The person’s name was withheld pending arraignment, which will happen after the suspect is extradited back to Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Kalamazoo policeman hurt in motorcycle crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer was injured after a motorcycle accident while he was on his way to work. At 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Riverview Drive near Rosedale Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a KDPS officer had been riding a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy