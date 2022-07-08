ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Key Points: Paolo Banchero Scores 17 Points, Leads Magic to Win in NBA Summer Debut

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 3 days ago

Paolo Banchero made his first appearance in a Magic uniform on Thursday night, scoring 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field in the team’s Summer League win over the Rockets.

The 2022 No. 1 overall pick was excited to get out on the court and while he wanted to prove why he was the right choice for the organization over Jabari Smith Jr. (who had 10 points in the contest), ultimately, the Duke product just wanted to win.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder but that wasn’t my mindset,” Paolo explained (via ESPN). “I wanted to come out and get the win, get used to playing with the guys, it’s our first Summer League game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JRsR_0gYonbiH00

Banchero also added six assists and four assists in the contest.

“I felt comfortable, you know, just to get my body to catch up. It’s been a while since I last played,” Banchero continued. “I’m battling some soreness right now but it was fun, I felt really good out there.”

The Magic’s next contest is on Saturday against the Kings, led by No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Jaden Ivey will be a star if his playmaking progresses like it did during his Summer League debut

Before the 2022 NBA Draft, many compared Purdue’s Jaden Ivey to Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, and the comparisons made some sense. Both brag top tier athleticism and have the powers to explode at the rim. Morant, however, led college basketball in assists before he was selected by Memphis. But on the other hand, my primary concern about Ivey was his willingness as a passer.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Insider Praises Second Round Pick After First Summer League Games

With only one year under his belt of college basketball experience, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign rookie second-round draft pick, Max Christie. The 19-year old from Michigan State put up big numbers in his freshman campaign which earned him 2021-2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. In the 35 games he played as a Spartan, Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Paolo Banchero
92.9 FM Sports Radio

Clippers blast Grizzlies in Vegas Summer League Game 1. Game 2 vs. TWolves Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like they may have enjoyed their first night in Las Vegas just a bit too much as the Los Angeles Clippers shot 39.3% (11-28) from the 3-point arc beating Memphis 94-76. Memphis' starters were flat with only Ziaire Williams managing a double-digit effort from their starting five. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
All Hornets

Charlotte Falls to Indiana Pacers in Summer League Opener

Las Vegas, NV- The Charlotte Hornets tipped off their Summer League schedule Friday evening against the Indiana Pacers with a loss by a score of 96-84. After the unfortunate news of second-year guard Scottie Lewis' injury, Charlotte was unable to bounce back and start the summer off with the win. The team extended their Summer League losing streak, as they went winless last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FortyEightMinutes

Cavaliers: Updated Roster, Projected Rotation After Garland Extension, Rubio Signing

The breakout of Darius Garland last season makes the roster construction for the Cleveland Cavaliers much easier, especially with the possibility of Collin Sexton making his exit from Cleveland. Sexton is a restricted free agent, but the Cavaliers seem to be leaning towards letting Sexton walk, especially if he ends up getting paid elsewhere, which […] The post Cavaliers: Updated Roster, Projected Rotation After Garland Extension, Rubio Signing appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
187
Followers
2K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy